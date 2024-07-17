Iran this morning again forcefully rejected accusations by American intelligence, reported by the US press, that Tehran had planned to assassinate Donald Trump several weeks before last Saturday’s attack. “We firmly reject any involvement in the recent armed attack against Trump and allegations that Iran intended to carry out a similar action,” the statement read. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kananoi.

“These accusations have harmful political motivations and objectives,” according to the diplomat. Iranian threats to Trump are nothing new: Tehran is planning to sue Trump for his direct role in the 2020 drone assassination in Baghdad of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force, the external arm of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard. The Iranian Mission to the UN — Iran’s only official channel on American soil, as there are no diplomatic relations — had already rejected the accusations hours earlier, calling them “baseless” and “malicious.”





According to a senior US national security official, when the intelligence services discovered the Iranian plan weeks ago, the White House warned of the danger both the Trump campaign and the intelligence services, which have taken additional measures to protect the former president. Iran has called on numerous occasions to “avenge” Soleimani’s death. The late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi declared two years ago that the umma (Muslim community) would take revenge with its own hands if Trump were not tried for the general’s assassination. And last year, the commander of the Revolutionary Guard Air Force, Amir Ali Hajizadeh, also said in a television interview that “we are trying to kill Trump” for Soleimani’s death.

On the second day of the GOP convention, Trump was celebrated by his former rivals in the party, a show of unity that contrasted with the divisions within the Democratic Party. Trump was supported by Nikki Haley, former US ambassador to the UN who was the tycoon’s last challenger in the GOP primaries, and Ron DeSantis, governor of Florida. former Trump ally turned primary rival who has worked to rebuild his relationship with the former president since dropping out of the race.

Haley addressed her supporters directly from the stage in Milwaukee: “My message to them is simple: You don’t have to agree with Trump 100 percent to vote for him,” Haley said. DeSantis followed her: “Donald Trump has been demonized. He’s been sued. He’s been prosecuted. And he almost lost his life,” she said. “We can’t let him down. And we can’t let America down.”