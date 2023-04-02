The images broadcast by iranintltv – the Persian News channel – show lines of customers outside a grocery store in Shandiz, in northeastern Iran, where a few days ago a mother and daughter were attacked for not wearing the hijab. CCTV cameras had filmed a man approaching the two women, filming them and spilling yogurt on their heads: unlike other times, however, the shop owner had intervened in defense of the mother and daughter and chased away the assailant.

Now the citizens of Shandiz are showing their gratitude and support to the grocery store owner by refueling from him. The man who attacked the two women, the Miran news agency wrote, was arrested for disturbing public order, but the Iranian judiciary also ordered the arrest of mother and daughter: accused of having shown their hair in public. “Necessary notices” were also issued to the shop owner to ensure compliance with the law.



