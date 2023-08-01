The Government of Iran has declared this Tuesday two days of vacation starting this Wednesday due to an “unprecedented” heat wave in the country, where 40 degrees Celsius are registered in the capital and more than 50 degrees in the southern provinces. The climate emergency caused by greenhouse gases is increasing temperatures across the planet and making extreme events such as heat waves increasingly frequent, as confirmed by the IPCC, the UN panel of experts on climate change.

“Due to the unprecedented heat wave of recent days, and to protect the health of citizens, the Government has accepted the Ministry of Health’s proposal to declare next Wednesday and Thursday as public holidays throughout the country,” he said. the executive spokesman, Ali Bahadri Jahormi, according to the Iranian news agency Fars.

The spokesperson has indicated that this decision is incumbent on both the public and private sectors, because “when it’s hot, it’s hot for the public and private sectors.” Likewise, he has declared that essential public services in the provinces will operate “at the discretion of each governor”, who will evaluate each case independently.

On the other hand, public or private companies that want to continue with their activities during Wednesday and Thursday “must obtain a special permit” that will be reviewed by the competent ministries.

A few days ago, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) warned that this July has been the hottest month globally since records have been recorded, with an average temperature of 16.95 °C.

The sweltering heat is severely affecting several countries in the Middle East region, which are facing fires, droughts and food insecurity due to the impact of climate change on agriculture.

Other countries, such as Egypt, have announced intermittent power cuts due to the overload of the country’s electrical grid as a result of high consumption by citizens so far this summer.

