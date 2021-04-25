Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali spoke in an interview with Izvestia about the intention of the Islamic Republic to become a hub for the production of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in the Middle East.

The diplomat expressed hope that production under license will begin in the country in the near future, and after vaccination of the population, the republic will begin exporting the drug to neighboring states.

“When the vaccine is produced in our country, it will be licensed by the Russian Federation, Moscow and Tehran will jointly decide where to send the vaccine. But one thing is for sure: when we complete the vaccination of our people, we will certainly be ready to help others, ”Jalali said.

Also during the conversation, the ambassador spoke about Tehran’s readiness to return to the nuclear deal only after Washington lifted all sanctions at once. At the same time, he stressed that the United States should take the first step in this direction.

Jalali noted that Iran has never withdrawn from the JCPOA, but against the background of EU inaction and violation of obligations by the United States, the republic has reduced the level of some of its obligations.

