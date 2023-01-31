An Iranian couple in their twenties have been sentenced to 10 years in prison after they posted a video of them dancing on the street near Tehran’s Azadi Tower. The two have not linked their dancing to the ongoing protests in Iran. Astiazh Haqiqi, 21, and her boyfriend Amir Mohammad Ahmadi, 22, were convicted of “promoting corruption and prostitution, acts against national security and propaganda against the establishment”.

