Iran’s currency hit record lows against the dollar on Sunday, in the wake of five-month anti-government protests across the country. Difficulties in restoring Tehran’s nuclear deal are also putting pressure on the rial against the US currency.

Today, the dollar traded at 600,000 rials, extending losses after last Wednesday, when $1 was worth more than 500,000 rials. At the time of the US nuclear deal in 2015 – when international sanctions against Iran were lifted in exchange for tight control of Iran’s nuclear program – the dollar-to-rial ratio was 32,000 rials.

According to Iran’s statistics center, the inflation rate in the country reached 53.4% ​​in January. Two years ago, the rate was 41.4%.

Since September last year, protests have been recurrent across the country. The demonstrations erupted after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, arrested for allegedly violating the Islamic Republic’s dress code for women. Amini was in police custody.

