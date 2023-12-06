An Iranian court ordered this Wednesday (6) the United States government and 41 other American institutions and individuals to pay US$49.7 billion (R$240 billion) for the assassination of General Qasem Soleimani in Iraq in 2020.

Judge Hosseinzadeh, who heads the Court of International Relations, condemned American institutions and individuals after three hearings of a lawsuit filed by 3,118 plaintiffs over Soleimani’s assassination, the agency reported. Mizanlinked to the Iranian Judiciary.

The US$49.7 billion would be used, according to the decision, to compensate people who “suffered harm” from the death of the general who commanded the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) and was considered a national hero.

Iranian courts frequently order U.S. officials or individuals to pay compensation for crimes allegedly committed against the Islamic Republic of Iran, but never receive any such compensation.

Among those convicted this time are the US government, the State Department, the CIA, the American Central Bank, the Lockheed Martin company, former President Donald Trump and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The court also indicated that those convicted must publish an official apology in mass circulation newspapers.

Soleimani died as a result of a drone strike on January 3, 2020, near Baghdad airport, when Trump was president of the United States. His death caused a serious crisis between Tehran and Washington.

In October, a court in Tehran ordered the US government to pay compensation of US$420 million (R$2 billion) to 14 Iranians who were attacked by US forces during a failed operation to free American hostages in 1980.

Previously, in April, an Iranian court ordered nine US individuals and entities to pay compensation of US$312.9 million (R$1.5 billion) to the families of victims of two terrorist attacks claimed by the Islamic State (IS) in 2017.