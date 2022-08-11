





Iran called US justice claims about a plot by a member of the Revolutionary Guard to assassinate John Bolton, a former White House national security adviser, “ridiculous.”

The US Department of Justice announced Wednesday that an Iranian man, identified as Shahram Poursafi, has been indicted in absentia for proposing to pay a person in the US $300,000 to murder John Bolton.

The plot, allegedly aimed at avenging the death of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, assassinated in January 2020 in Iraq in an attack ordered by then-President Donald Trump, was revealed by the person who was supposed to kill Bolton, according to the Justice Department.

“The US judicial authorities have made accusations without providing valid evidence,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Naser Kanani said in a statement.

The spokesman criticized “baseless assertions”, he said, “to avoid responding to the various terrorist crimes in which the US government is directly involved, such as the cowardly murder” of Soleimani.

“The Islamic Republic strongly warns against any action aimed at attacking Iranian citizens through ridiculous accusations,” added Kanani.

According to the United States Department of Justice, between October 2021 and April 2022, Poursafi came into contact with a person who was supposed to murder Bolton, but the contact was actually an FBI informant.

The Iranian suspect would have pressured this person to carry out the assassination before the second anniversary of the death of Soleimani, who died on January 3, 2020 in a drone strike in Baghdad.

The powerful Iranian general was for years the architect of the country’s security strategy in the Middle East. He was the commander of the Quds Force, the unit responsible for the Revolutionary Guard’s overseas operations.

Current White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan warned on Wednesday that Tehran is at risk of “serious consequences” and an attack against US government officials.

The US accusations come as Iran examines a compromise presented by the European Union to try to salvage the 2015 deal on Iran’s nuclear program, which has stalled since then-President Donald Trump, advised by John Bolton, abandoned it in 2018. .







