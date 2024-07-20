Home page politics

According to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (l.), Iran is close to having material to build nuclear weapons. © NurPhoto/Imago / SOPA Images /Imago / Montage: IPPEN.MEDIA

According to the US, Iran is close to “acquiring the ability to produce fissile material for a nuclear weapon.”

Washington, DC – The termination of the nuclear agreement by Donald Trump US Secretary of State Antony Blinken sees 2018 as a big mistake. Now he is warning about Iran’s capabilities.

According to Washington, Iran is close to “acquiring the ability to produce fissile material for a nuclear weapon.” Because the nuclear agreement with Iran has been terminated, the Iran “probably only a week or two away,” Blinken said at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado. Although Iran has not yet produced a nuclear weapon, the US is monitoring developments there very closely.

USA: Blinken warns against progress in Iran’s nuclear program

“When you put those two things together – the fissile material and an explosive device – you have a nuclear weapon,” Blinken continued. In recent weeks and months we have seen that Iran is making progress with its nuclear program. The country is making progress in terms of its capacity to produce fissile material. Now we are watching what it could do in terms of weapons.

Ideally, the USA and their partners are trying to get the situation under control through diplomatic means, Blinken said. But the termination of the nuclear agreement has made this difficult. For him, this termination is “one of the biggest mistakes we have made in recent years.”

Trump terminates nuclear agreement: Iran tightens uranium enrichment and restricts IAEA controls

In the 2015 Vienna nuclear agreement, Iran committed to severely restricting its nuclear program. In May 2018, then US President Donald Trump terminated the pact, which was intended to prevent the construction of Iranian nuclear bombs. He also tightened sanctions. In return, Tehran greatly expanded its uranium enrichment and restricted controls by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The newly elected Iranian President Massoud Peseschkian had asserted last week that his country was not building nuclear bombs. “I would like to stress that Iran’s defense doctrine does not include nuclear weapons,” the president wrote when presenting his foreign policy course in the Tehran TimesThe United States should accept this reality and refrain from making further allegations. (dpa/jal)