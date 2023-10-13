Cristiano Ronaldo, who is currently preparing for the match that Portugal will have against Slovakia on the afternoon of this Friday, October 13, received unexpected news in the last few hours.

According to media in Iran, and large media outlets in Spain, The Portuguese star, who currently plays for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, could receive a sanction of 99 lashes in the next few hours.after a group of lawyers supposedly denounced him for the alleged crime of adultery.

According to the press version, the punishment for ‘CR7’ would come for having physical contact, while taking a photograph, with a single woman, the Iranian painter Fátima Hamami, who gave him a painting two weeks ago, in the Islamic republic.

The incident, which they say is considered adultery, occurred during Ronaldo’s visit to Iran for Al Nassr’s match against Persepolis, for the Asian Champions League.

The punishment, the media maintain, would occur when Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Iran.

#Ronaldo could be given 99 lashes for kissing an Iranian fan In September, during a visit to Iran, Ronaldo met his fan Fatima, a disabled girl, hugged and kissed her, which is ‘HARAM’ as per Islamic #Sharia law If Ronaldo ever returns to Iran, he will be arrested, get 99 lashes pic.twitter.com/R6SbFwQg3W — Debashish Sarkar 🇮🇳 (@DebashishHiTs) October 12, 2023

