There is concern, in the United States and Saudi Arabia, over the information shared by intelligence in Washington and Riyadh according to which Iran is allegedly preparing an attack on Saudi energy infrastructure. CNN writes it citing an American official on condition of anonymity. This is an attack that could occur “soon, even in the next 48 hours” according to some sources. The first newspaper to report the risk of a potential Iranian attack was the Wall Street Journal. In addition, a Saudi official told CNN that Saudi Arabia has shared information about a possible attack with the United States. US F-22 fighters located in Saudi Arabia are available to counter any threats, another US official added.

The US military is not considered a target of an Iranian attack and for this reason the levels of protection have not been increased, the US source explained to CNN. But State Department spokesman Ned Price said the United States is “concerned about the picture of the threat” and “in constant contact through military, diplomatic and intelligence channels with the Saudis.”

“We will not hesitate to act in defense of our interests and our partners in the region,” Price said during a Department briefing, adding the need to inform citizens “if we have accurate, credible information that could potentially pose a threat to the American community ”.