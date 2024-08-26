Home policy

From: Lea Winkler

On Sunday, Hezbollah carried out its announced retaliatory strike against Israel. But Iran’s revenge is still a long way off.

Tel Aviv – After the killing of HezbollahAt the end of July, the Hezbollah militia threatened revenge. “Our retaliation will come,” Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah announced in a video message that was broadcast a week after the fatal attack on his commander, Shukr. For weeks, the threat stoked fears of a larger regional conflict. According to Nasrallah, delaying revenge was “part of the punishment and part of the fight.” On Sunday morning (25 August) the time had come.

The Israeli military reported about 40 preemptive strikes on positions of the Lebanese Hezbollah militia. Times of Israel on Sunday morning. Israel then declared a 48-hour nationwide state of emergency. Between 5:30 a.m. and 6:15 a.m. local time Israeli media reported the launch of about 200 rockets from Lebanon into northern IsraelAccording to Hezbollah, this was the beginning of the long-announced retaliatory strike.

Attack on Israel: “First phase” completed

As quickly as the attack began, it was over again. Shortly after the rockets were fired, the Hezbollah militia declared the retaliatory attack over. The “first phase” was thus completed. Hezbollah apparently wants to avoid a military escalation. The spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces, Nadav Shoshani, told NBCNewsthat Israel’s pre-emptive strikes made Hezbollah’s attack appear more restrained.

Addressing Lebanese civilians on Sunday, Nasrallah said the group had delayed its response to allow negotiations to continue and had no intention of targeting civilian infrastructure. However, Nasrallah warned that it reserved the right to respond if the results of Sunday’s operation were “not sufficient,” a reference to the current negotiations between Hamas and Israel in Cairo.

Hezbollah leader Nasrallah during his address to the Lebanese civilian population. © Uncredited/AP/dpa

In addition to Hezbollah attack: Waiting for the announced attack by Iran

Even after Hezbollah’s retaliatory strike, there is no certainty that the current situation in the Middle East will ease. After the killing of the Hamas-chief Ismail Haniya and Hezbollah commander Shukr threatened retaliation. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader of Iran, announced on his website at the end of July that he would impose “harsh punishment” on the “criminal Zionist regime (Israel)”. Israel is still waiting for an attack from this side too.

After the Hezbollah offensive, Tehran reiterated its own promise of “final” retaliation against Israel and praised Hezbollah’s attacks as a success. Iran’s new foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, stressed late Sunday that Iran’s announced response was “final.” “Despite the extensive support of states such as the United States, Israel could not predict the time and place of a limited and controlled resistance response,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani wrote on X.

Nasrallah expressed satisfaction with the shelling of Israeli military and intelligence facilities. It remains to be seen whether there will be a “second phase” of the Hezbollah attack. It is also unclear how, when and where Iran will strike. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned at the start of a cabinet meeting in Tel Aviv that the hostilities on Sunday would “not be the end.” (lw)