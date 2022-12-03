Iran’s parliament and judiciary are considering bills to make it compulsory for women to wear the veil. Attorney General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri told the state news agency Isna yesterday.

Montazeri promised “quick results”, without specifying in which direction the controversial law could possibly be adjusted or relaxed. The veil became mandatory in Iran in 1983, four years after the 1979 Islamic revolution, to “spread the culture of decency and hijab.”

Opposition to the religious dress code is greater than ever. Violent protests have been going on in Iran for months since the death of Mahsa Amini. The 22-year-old Iranian died on September 16 after being arrested by the 'morals police' for violating the dress code of the Islamic Republic, which requires women to always wear a veil in public. Amini did not wear her headgear properly and, according to her family, was tortured. Protests across the country have since been led by women shouting anti-government slogans or demonstratively taking off their headscarves and burning them.

“Parliament and the judiciary are working on this issue,” said Attorney General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri. Observers are wondering how much room there is for reform as ultra-conservative President Ebrahim Raisi has yet again imposed new dress restrictions. Raisi said at a conference today in Tehran: “Our constitution has solid and immutable values ​​and principles (…) But there are methods of implementing the constitution that can be modified.”

Since the death of Mahsa Amini and the fierce protests that followed, a growing number of women are leaving their veils at home, especially in the posh north of the capital Tehran.

New protests

Incidentally, activists have called for new nationwide protests against the radical Islamic regime. The strikes and demonstrations should last from Monday to Wednesday, you can read on social media.

Social media posts recommend attacking paramilitary units on motorcycles. Those security forces play a major role in crushing demonstrations. In recent weeks, protesters have dumped oil on roads and erected barricades to stop the units. Thousands of Iranians and about 40 foreigners, including a Dutchman, have been arrested during demonstrations in recent months. Human rights groups estimate that about 470 demonstrators have already been killed. Iran itself recently admitted for the first time more than 300 deaths, including agents.

