Iran It began to enrich uranium to 60%, the authorities reported, despite the fact that negotiations are progressing to try to save the agreement with the Western powers that limits the country’s nuclear program. The initiative is a spectacular violation of Tehran’s commitments made to the international community.

“The enrichment of uranium to 60% is underway at the Martyr-Ahmadi-Rochan nuclear facilities” in Natanz, central Iran, the Tasnim agency said, citing the head of the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization (IAEA), Ali Akbar Saléhi, without giving further details.

The Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Mohamad Baqer Qalibaf, directly confirmed that “Iranian scientists have been able to obtain 60% enriched uranium,” reported the Europa Press news agency.

A technician works at the Natanz nuclear plant. Photo: EFE

After An explosion Sunday at the Natanz site, which Iran attributes to Israel, the Islamic Republic announced Tuesday that it would raise the maximum threshold of its uranium 235 enrichment activities from 20% to 60%, bringing the country closer to 90%. necessary to get uranium for military use.

That percentage is well above of the maximum threshold of 3.67% authorized by the international agreement on the Iranian nuclear program signed in 2015 in Vienna.

Iran’s President Hassan Rohani said on Wednesday that his decision to increase uranium enrichment to 60% is a response to the “nuclear terrorism” of Israel against its Natanz plant.

The announcement comes in full negotiations to save the international agreement on Iran’s nuclear program, sabotaged by the United States decision to withdraw unilaterally in 2018 under the presidency of Donald Trump.

“Our nuclear activities are peaceful, we do not want to equip ourselves with the atomic bomb” Hassan rohani President of Iran

A new session of negotiations, with the aim of having Washington return to the agreement and annul its sanctions against Iran, took place on Thursday, leaving a “general positive impression”, according to the Russian ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Mikhail. Ulyanov.

A “provocation”

The Iranian announcement, which several analysts called “provocation”, is the last step, and also the most remarkable, that the Islamic Republic has taken to date to get away from commitments assumed in the Vienna agreement.

In retaliation for the US withdrawal from the agreement and the reinstatement of US sanctions against Iran, Tehran began to default on its commitments as of May 2019.

On Thursday, in Vienna, a new session of the discussions was held aimed at getting Washington to rejoin the pact and to lift its sanctions against Iran.

Satellite view of the Natanz plant. Photo: AFP

This session left “a positive general impression,” said the Russian ambassador to the IAEA in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, who indicated that “the work” should continue this Friday.

On Wednesday, Germany, France and the United Kingdom, which together with Russia, China and Iran signed the Vienna agreement, said that Iran’s announcement that it will enrich uranium to 60% woke them up. “major concern”.

However, Rohani considered these “concerns” to be unfounded.

“Today we can even enrich 90% if we wish, “the president declared on Thursday.” But we have said it from day one and we keep our word: our nuclear activities they are peaceful, we do not want to equip ourselves with the atomic bomb, “he said.

Agencies

AP