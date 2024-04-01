Home page politics

From: Sonja Thomaser

Press Split

Israel allegedly kills two Iranian generals in Syria in an attack. People in Tehran are now vowing revenge.

Update from April 1st, 10:40 p.m.: After the suspected Israeli air strike in Syria, Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) have confirmed the death of two generals from their ranks. The two brigadier generals Mohammad Reza Sahedi and his deputy Mohammad Hadi Haji were killed in the attack on the consular section of the Iranian embassy in the capital Damascus, the IRGC said on Monday evening. Five other members of the Revolutionary Guard were killed in the attack.

Meanwhile, in the Iranian capital Tehran, hundreds of government supporters gathered in the city center in the evening for spontaneous protests, eyewitnesses reported. The crowd demanded revenge for the killing of the generals. They chanted, among other things, “Death to Israel” and “Death to America.”

Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani strongly condemned the attack and blamed Israel's arch-enemy for the killing of the IRGC generals. “The dimensions of this hateful attack are being investigated and responsibility for its consequences lies with the aggressive Zionist regime,” the spokesman said, according to a statement from his ministry. “The Islamic Republic of Iran reserves the right to take countermeasures and will decide on the nature of the response,” he added.

Israeli airstrike in Damascus: Iranian general killed

First report from April 1st: Damascus – According to Tehran, a general of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) was killed in a suspected Israeli air strike in the Syrian capital Damascus. Mohammad Reza Sahedi, a brigadier general in the IRGC's foreign unit, died on Monday, Iran's state broadcaster reported. Iran blames Israel for the deadly attack on the consular section of the Iranian embassy in Damascus. Sahedi was responsible for operations in Syria and Lebanon, according to the Iranian news agency Tasnim.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that seven more members of the Revolutionary Guard were killed.

Rescue workers work on a destroyed building that was hit in an airstrike. According to Tehran, a general from the Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) was killed in a suspected Israeli air strike in the Syrian capital Damascus. © Omar Sanadiki/dpa

Syrian air defense fires rockets

According to the Syrian state news agency Sana The explosion targeted the consular section immediately next to the Iranian embassy building. Accordingly, the entire building was destroyed. Images on social media showed heavy smoke and debris next to the main Iranian embassy building. The Syrian air defense responded to the attack and shot down some missiles, it said.

According to Iranian state television, the residence of Ambassador Hussein Akbari was located on the ground floor of the affected part of the building. However, the diplomat and his family were unharmed, it was said. No employees were likely to have been there because of a religious holiday.

Israel keeps bombing Syria

Israel's air force repeatedly bombs targets in neighboring Syria in an attempt to prevent Iran and its allied militias such as the Lebanese one Hezbollah expand their military influence in the country. Since the beginning of GazaThe war almost six months ago saw an increase in attacks. Targets near Damascus were already bombed on Sunday.

On Friday (March 29), more than 50 people were killed in heavy air strikes in northwestern Syria in Aleppo province. According to the Observatory for Human Rights, most of the victims were Syrian military personnel. Members of the Shiite Hezbollah militia were also among the victims, it was said. However, such high numbers of victims as a result of suspected Israeli air strikes are rare

Iran responds with retaliatory missile attacks on targets in Syria and Iraq

At the end of December, Iranian General Sejed-Rasi Mousavi, a senior IRGC member, was killed in a suburb of the Syrian capital Damascus in a suspected Israeli airstrike. Iran's Revolutionary Guards responded in mid-January with massive rocket attacks in retaliation against targets in Syria and Iraq. The rockets flew around 1,200 kilometers. This was also interpreted by observers as a clear signal to Israel. It would be roughly the same distance that rockets from the west of the country would need to reach Tel Aviv or Jerusalem. (so with dpa)