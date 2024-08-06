Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian delivering a speech on his inauguration day | Photo: EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian condemned “any foreign interference in Venezuela’s internal affairs,” referring to the crisis stemming from the South American country’s July 28 presidential elections.

Pezeshkian, in a telephone conversation with Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro, congratulated him on his “victory in the elections”, even as the opposition denounced with evidence that the Caracas regime manipulated and rigged the election results.

Venezuela is facing protests in several parts of the country against the manipulated result, which resulted in 13 deaths and more than 2,000 arrests, according to official sources.

The United States, the European Union and several other countries did not recognize the election results.

In this scenario, Pezeshkian condemned “any foreign interference in Venezuela’s internal affairs”, according to the Iranian news agency Go to.

Maduro thanked the Iranian president for his “solidarity” and claimed that the country is the target of “a Zionist conspiracy with the cooperation of the United States and some Western countries with the aim of destroying independent countries.”

The Venezuelan dictator was declared the winner of the election by the National Electoral Council (CNE), controlled by Chavismo, with 52% of the votes, against 43% for the main opposition candidate, Edmundo González Urrutia.

The opposition claims, based on the minutes of the polling stations to which it had access, that González obtained around 70% of the votes and was the real winner.