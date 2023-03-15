Iran | Concern is growing for the fate of the Iranian women who made the dance video that went viral

Iranians fighting for women’s rights are using social media as a means of protest.

in Iran concern has grown over the fate of the women who made the viral dance video after activists claimed they were forced to show remorse.

In a video that went viral on social media platforms around Women’s Day, five women danced without headscarves in outfits that revealed their stomachs.

The video was filmed in the Ekbata district of the capital Tehran, and the music was by a Nigerian singer-rapper Reman Calm Down -paragraph. In Islamic Iran, women are forbidden to dance or be without a headscarf in public.

According to local activists, authorities began searching for the women featured in the video. After this, a video appeared on social media in which four women with headscarves step towards the camera one by one, showing remorse. According to activists, the women have been arrested and forced to make a video of repentance.

So far, there is no certainty about the authenticity of the video or the situation of the women.

Several Iranian women have since posted their own dance videos on social media to the tune of Calm Down as a show of solidarity with the supposedly captured women. It tells about it, among other things Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

Rema, who performed the song, also shared on Twitter the video that started the avalanche of events.

“To all the beautiful women who fight for a better world. You inspire me, I sing to you and dream with you,” he wrote along with the video.

The song “Calm Down” became an international hit after Rema released a version of it with a US star Selena Gomez’s with.

From the scarf escape relinquishment has been one of the central demands of the Iranian protest movement that erupted last September after the 22-year-old Mahsa Aminin in the aftermath of death. Amini died at the hands of the chastity police. She had been arrested because of the “incorrectly worn” headscarf, the hijab.

The middle-class Ekbata district, popular with young professionals and families, has seen numerous anti-government protests in recent months.

Hundreds of people have died and thousands have been arrested in connection with the protests in Iran, which the country’s regime has tried to suppress violently.