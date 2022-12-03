The family home of the Iranian athlete demolished by order of the authorities Elnaz Rekabi who competed without a veil in South Korea last Octobernews site IranWire reported. Rekabi, like 22-year-old Masha Amini, who died in prison after being arrested for not wearing the veil, have become the symbol of the protest that has spread throughout the country for greater freedoms for women. Images released by IranWire show a destroyed structure and medals thrown on the ground, as well as the athlete’s brother, Davood, in tears.