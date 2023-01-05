How did you feel about the content of this article?

The Islamic Republic of Iran announced on Thursday (5) the closure of the renowned French Institute for Research in Iran (IFRI, in its French acronym), following the publication by the French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo of cartoons considered offensive to the Iranian supreme leader, Ali Khamenei.

For the special edition of January 7, the anniversary of the attack on Charlie Hebdo in 2015, the satirical weekly chose to support Iranian men and women who demonstrate in the country and inflict a “beating on the mullahs (Muslim men)”, as they described in the highlights. of the journal.

On December 8, the Charlie Hebdo profile announced an international competition to produce cartoons of Khamenei. 300 artworks were sent and only 35 entered the final edition. According to the magazine’s editor, the aim of the campaign was to support “the Iranian men and women who risk their lives to defend their freedom against the theocracy that oppresses them since 1979”.

“The competition #MullahsGetOut It was a reminder that the reasons Charlie’s cartoonists and editors were murdered eight years ago are unfortunately still valid.”

Iran warned Paris on Wednesday that it would react after the publication of “insulting” cartoons of the ayatollah. “The ministry is ending IFRI activities as a first step” in Iran’s response to the cartoons, a statement from Iran’s foreign ministry said. According to the institute’s website, the IFRI is affiliated with the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The institute was founded in 1983 after the merger of the French Archaeological Delegation in Iran, created in 1897, and the French Institute of Iranology in Tehran, founded in 1947 by Henry Corbin.

The IFRI, located in central Tehran, was closed for many years. It reopened under the presidency of moderate Hassan Rouhani (2013-2021) as a sign of warming relations between France and Iran. The institute has a rich library, used by French language students and Iranian academics.