Iran considers the agreement that limited its nuclear program to be almost closed in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions, but he insists that there are still ‘fringes’ and asks the United States for “flexibility”.

Before midnight, the Iranian authorities responded to the proposal presented by the European Union (EU) to save the 2015 nuclear pact and expect a reply in two days, Iranian media reported Tuesday.

In its response to the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, who acts as coordinator of the talks, Iran expressed its opinion on three issues that remain to be resolved in the talks, from its point of view.

“There are differences on three issues, and the United States has shown flexibility on two of them, but they must be included in the text“, stated the official IRNA news agency. “The third question is related to the guarantees of the agreement“IRNA continued.

According to Western diplomatic sources, the main issues to be resolved for Tehran are guarantees that The United States does not abandon the agreement again as former President Donald Trump did in 2018. Another pending issue is the Iranian request to close an investigation by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) into the origin of trace amounts of uranium found in three places that Iran had not declared.

However, on other issues that in the past prevented an agreement, such as the US sanctions that weigh on the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, agreements have been reached.

Representatives from Iran and the European Union at a joint commission meeting on negotiations aimed at reviving the Iran nuclear deal.

“Yes but no”

The Western diplomatic source, who preferred to remain anonymous, summed up the Iranian response as “yes but no, no but yes.”They have not wanted to lose face, but they have not wanted not to answer (to the European proposal)“said the source.

For his part, Mohamed Marandí, Iran’s communication adviser in the nuclear talks, was more optimistic. “I can’t say there is an agreement, but we’re closer than we’ve ever been before“He assured on his Twitter account.

Iran negotiates with Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Russia, China and the United States, indirectly, the restoration of the 2015 nuclear agreement. In 2018, the then US president Donald Trump abandoned the pact and reimposed economic sanctions against Iran, which in response accelerated its atomic program a year later.

For the past 16 months, world powers and Iran have negotiated the restoration of the agreement, so far in vain. In the last round of talks held in Vienna between August 4 and 8, Borrell presented a new proposal to close the agreement, which he defined as the “final text.”

Yesterday the Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir Abdolahian, announced that he would respond to the latest proposal from the EU, coordinator of the talks to save the agreement, and seemed to indicate that the signing of the agreement was close. But he once again asked the United States for “flexibility” to close the deal.

“Our decision is to sign the agreement if our red lines are respected. One of the reasons why it has dragged on for so long is because we don’t want to cross those red lines,” Abdolahian said. The minister even referred to the Iranian Parliament’s complaints about the text. “They say they see problems in the European proposal, well , the other party also has demands,” he said.

In recent weeks, the West’s already difficult relations with Iran have been complicated by the attack on Friday of the writer Salman Rushdie against whom Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa calling for his assassination in 1989. In its first official reaction, the Iranian government yesterday blamed Rushdie for the attack and denied all responsibility. In addition, the United States last week accused a member of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard of planning the assassination of former US National Security Adviser John Bolton, something that Iranian authorities described as “ridiculous”.

