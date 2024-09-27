The Islamic regime in Iran classified the Israeli bombing this Friday (27) in the capital of Lebanon, Beirut, which killed at least two people, as a “war crime” that would have had the United States as “accomplices”.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said the attack was “a clear war crime” carried out with “bombs donated by the United States regime to the Zionist regime,” the Iranian state news agency reported. IRNA.

“Therefore, the US regime is undoubtedly complicit with the Zionist regime and must be held accountable,” said the Iranian diplomat.

Kanani also considered that the continuous attacks on cities in Palestine and Lebanon show that the ceasefire requests made by the US and some Western countries “are a clear mistake with the aim of buying time for the crimes to continue”.

Before the spokesperson’s statements, the Iranian embassy in Lebanon said on the social network X that Friday’s attacks represent “a dangerous escalation that changes the rules of the game”.

The Israeli press reported, citing sources linked to security forces who requested anonymity, that the attack targeted Hezbollah’s headquarters on the outskirts of Beirut and the main leader of that terrorist group, Hassan Nasrallah.

This was the sixth attack in the region since crossfire between Israel and Hezbollah began on October 8, 2023, and the fourth in just one week.

Iran is one of the main allies of Lebanon and Hezbollah, and leads the so-called Axis of Resistance, an informal anti-Israel alliance formed by terrorist groups operating in the Middle East, including the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas and the Yemeni Houthis. among other organizations.

Pentagon says it was not informed in advance of Israeli attack

For its part, the US, through the Pentagon, said this Friday that it was not informed in advance about the Israeli bombing that hit the region south of Beirut known as Dahye, where the two people died and dozens were injured.

“We received no prior warning,” Pentagon deputy spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said at a news conference in which she denied that the US was involved in the Israeli operation.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke with Israeli Foreign Minister Yoav Gallant this Friday.

Singh did not give details of the conversation or whether the target of the Israeli strikes was in fact Hezbollah chief Nasrallah, or whether he was hit.