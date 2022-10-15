Iran | Clashes and fire in Evin prison in Tehran, at least eight people were injured

The prison where the fire broke out has a large number of political prisoners. According to Iranian state media, the situation is “under control.”

Iran’s Clashes broke out between prisoners and guards at the Evin prison in the capital Tehran on Saturday evening. A fire also broke out in the prison. At least eight people were injured in the situation.

The news agency AFP and the American CNN reported on the matter, among others.

Iran’s state news agency IRNA reported, according to AFP, that “rioters” started the fire. According to IRNA, the situation was “under control” before midnight Finnish time.

According to a representative quoted by IRNA, the fire was started by “thugs” in the prison clothing warehouse. According to the prison authority, the fire would have started after fights between prisoners and the police were called to the scene to assist the guards.

Evin’s the prison also holds a large number of political prisoners.

CNN’s according to reports on social media of gunshots and Iranian police special forces moving towards the prison, but CNN has not been able to confirm the authenticity of the information.

Eyewitnesses interviewed by the news agency Reuters have said that the roads to the prison are closed and that many ambulances and special police forces are there.

Among other things, the one following the protests in Iran 1500 tasvir-Twitter account published videos about the situation. According to AFP, it is based on chants of “death to the dictator” that have been heard during protests in Iran.

The Oslo-based Iran Human Rights organization also published a video of the prison fire on its Twitter account.

in Iran has been widely expressed over the past month after a 22-year-old Kurdish woman was arrested by Iranian “chastity police” Mahsa Aminin, who died as a result of the arrest. Among other things, Reuters describes the protests as one of the biggest challenges to Iran’s Islamic regime since the 1979 revolution.

Especially young Iranian women have led the protests. According to the human rights organization Amnesty International, Iranian security forces killed at least 23 children during protests in September. According to Iran Human Rights, at least 108 people have died in the protests.

The demonstrations also continued on Saturday despite the internet outages.