An announcement that throws a cold with the European Union. Iran started the process to produce 20% enriched uranium in the Fordo underground plant on Monday, January 4, in violation of the Vienna agreement (Austria) concluded in 2015, supposed to limit its nuclear program in exchange for a lifting of international sanctions affecting the country. Accused by several Western countries and Israel, its sworn enemy, Iran has always denied wanting to acquire atomic weapons.

“The process to produce 20% enriched uranium has started at the Shahid Alimohammadi (Fordo) enrichment complex”, located 180 kilometers south of Tehran, said spokesman Ali Rabii, quoted on the website of state television. According to him, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani gave the order “the last days” and “the gas injection process started a few hours ago”.

20% uranium enrichment announced by Iran “would constitute a considerable departure from its nuclear commitments”, under the Vienna Agreement, “with serious consequences for non-proliferation”, warned the European Union on Monday. However, Brussels is awaiting the opinion of the director of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) scheduled for the day, before deciding on a possible action, explained a spokesperson for the Commission at a conference. daily press.

From May 2019, Iran had already started to free itself from the main commitments made under the Vienna agreement, intended to limit its nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of part of the international sanctions against its against. This disengagement began a year after the unilateral withdrawal of the United States from this agreement and from the American sanctions which deprived Iran of the expected fallout from the pact.

The announcement of the resumption of 20% enrichment comes a few weeks before the departure of the White House of US President Donald Trump, who has led a campaign of “maximum pressure against Iran”. The arrival of President-elect Joe Biden raises hopes for a rescue of the pact.