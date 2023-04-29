Tehran – Iran’s Intelligence Ministry revealed that there were no gas poisonings in the girls’ schools and blamed the incidents in the educational centers on the students and the country’s enemy nations. Everything was encompassed in what he called a “collective hysteria”.

After investigation and laboratory analysis, as published by the Mehr Agency, Iranian intelligence concluded that “no toxic substances were disseminated in any schools in the country.”

It also revealed that there have been no deaths or long-term effects from the “supposed” gas attacks, which began in November in women’s educational centers in the city of Qom, and which multiplied in the following months throughout the country.

“In the field findings and laboratory investigations…no toxic substances capable of causing poisoning were observed…and there have been no deaths or long-term physical illnesses,” the report said.

In any case, Amnesty International (AI) manages the figure of 100 female schools that suffered these incidents and 13,000 female students, who have received medical care with symptoms such as coughing, breathing difficulties, throat irritation, headaches, nausea or vomiting. . Which, at the time, led some parents to take their daughters out of school and protest.

The Intelligence Ministry blamed this on stink bombs, pepper spray and other stink agents, saying students feigned symptoms to skip classes or cause a disturbance.

In general, this would have generated what the agency classified as “collective hysteria”, iIncited on social networks by dissidents and enemies of the country to provoke fear, the closure of schools and the anger of parents against the Islamic Republic.

When the entity talks about “the enemies of the country”, it usually refers to the United States and Israel, which according to the government had an “obvious and indisputable” role in this issue.

In addition, the Government reported that it has already arrested “members of cybernetic networks” who played a role “in the spread of panic.”

And he related the incidents in the schools to the protests unleashed by the murder, in September, of Mahsa Amini, after being detained for not wearing the Islamic veil properly.

Fact for which the students of schools and institutes, who participated in these protests, took off their veils, shouted “woman, life, freedom” and made gestures of contempt at portraits of Ali Khamenei and the founder of the Islamic Republic, the Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

For the first time since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, schoolgirls joined the protests.

According to the intelligence report “there was an inverse relationship between the decline in riots (protests) and the rapid increase in incidents (in schools).”

With EFE and Reuters