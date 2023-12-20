She was hanged at dawn Samira Sabzian, a child bride who had been in prison in Iran for about ten years and had been sentenced to death for killing her husband. This was reported by the NGO, based in Norway, Iran Human Rights. “Samira was the victim for years of gender apartheid, child marriage and domestic violence, today she is the victim of the murderous machine of an incompetent and corrupt regime” the director of the NGO wrote on Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam. Sabzian got married when she was 15 and four years later, in 2013, she killed her husband. She has been in prison ever since.

The execution of the sentence had been set for December 13 but was then postponed: last week, before the scheduled execution, Sabzian was able to meet her two children for the first time since she was incarcerated. According to the penal code of the Islamic Republic, anyone accused of murder must be sentenced to death: the victim's family can choose whether to accept the capital punishment or settle for compensation. In Sabzian's case, the parents of her murdered husband asked for, and unfortunately obtained, the death penalty. The Islamic Republic has the highest number of executions per capita in the world.

«Ali Khamenei and other leaders of the Islamic Republic must be held accountable for this crime. Like other victims of the regime's “death machine”, Samira was among the most vulnerable members of a voiceless society. A week-long campaign was not enough to save her. We must fight every day to save the thousands of other people who they risk becoming victims of the murderous machine to preserve the survival of the regime” concludes Amiry-Moghaddam. “Samira was a victim of the practice of early marriage and I saw how much she suffered in prison due to the fact that she was always denied seeing her parents children” he added, again on the social network, Mozhgan Keshavarz, the Iranian activist, who was his cellmate and who spent almost three years in Evin prison, Tehran province.