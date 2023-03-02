The Iranian president ordered a “swift” investigation. Despite recent complaints, the events have been reported since the end of last year. The United States called for clarification of the situation and compliance with women’s rights to education. These cases occur at a critical moment in the relationship between the Government and the citizenry, after the police violence following the protests over the death of the young Mahsa Amini.

A new crisis in the midst of mistrust in the leadership of the country. Several schools, mainly attended by girls, have been attacked in recent months.

There are already close to a thousand affected. As a common factor in their statements, they allege that they smell a smell of rotten fruit or chemical cleaning products before they begin to suffer the symptoms of an alleged poisoning.

Nausea, tachycardia, eye irritation, paralysis of the extremities, as well as the lack of extremity in these, are some of the signs left by these cases.

A person is carried to an ambulance outside a girls’ school after reports of poisoning in Ardabil, Iran in this still image from undated video released on March 1, 2023. © via Reuters – Social Media

The cases have been registered in some 50 educational centers. Despite the fact that these numbers were reported by the authorities of the Persian nation, they do not agree on an amount. The motive for the events has not been clarified either.

The day before, some five schools located in various parts of the country were the target of these alleged attacks, leaving as a balance about one hundred girls affected. The reports came from three centers in Tehran, the capital, as well as Kermanshah and Parand.

So far no death has been reported of any schoolgirl.

Iranian authorities launch investigation

After learning about the situation, the President of the Islamic Republic, Ebrahim Raisi, mobilized his Cabinet. To do this, he gave instructions to his Ministers of Health and the Interior to investigate what happened “quickly.”

The situation is not favorable to the Executive. After several months of protests over the death of the young Mahsa Amini at the hands of the morality police and the methods used by the country’s leadership to quell them, relations between citizens and their representatives are not the best.

Passers-by try to push a car for an ambulance outside a girls’ school after reports of poisoning in Fardis, Iran’s Alborz province. This is an undated video still image, released on March 1, 2023. © via Reuters – Social Media

“Death to the government that murders children,” some parents shouted in front of their children’s schools. Similar complaints occurred at the beginning of last February in front of the offices of the governor of Qom, after several cases were revealed. There the first reports of poisoning were made known.

The United States calls to clarify the situation

This Wednesday, the spokesman for the US State Department, Ned Price, made a call to clarify the facts. “We hope that the Iranian authorities will fully investigate these reported poisonings and do everything in their power to stop them and hold their perpetrators accountable,” the official said.

The spokesperson described the allegations as “worrying” and “disturbing.” Price also advocated for the universal right that education for girls represents. This in the context of various reports that allegedly point to extremists seeking the closure of women’s schools.

Has Boko Haram arrived in Iran? Even a former vice president saidMohammad Ali Abtahi, on his social networks.

Women’s training is “essential to advance women’s economic security and make gender equality a reality,” the spokesperson said.

According to the Spanish newspaper ‘El País’despite showing progress in education aimed at women since the Islamic revolution of 1979, this segment of society suffers from significant limitations when it comes to talking about their learning.

This newspaper points out that in 2012 some 30 university campuses in that country prohibited the presence of young women in some 80 races. Also noteworthy is data from the World Bank that highlights the low percentage of the workforce made up of women: 20%.

With EFE and local media