Thursday It will be Iran’s turn to chair the 2023 Social Forum of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) which takes place in Geneva until 3 November. The choice to appoint Ali Bahreini, ambassador of the Islamic Republic and permanent representative to the United Nations, did not go unnoticed and sparked an international protest campaign by human rights activists but also by the political world. The international context following Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel adds fuel to the fire.

Replying to an iquestion from the MEP of the League and the Identity and Democracy group, Gianna Gancia who spoke of “a slap in the face” given the human rights situation of most Iranians, particularly women, “and the repeated executions following the ongoing protests in the country”, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell defended himself by underlining at the end of July that Bahrain’s appointment was linked to a question of regional rotation “in line with established United Nations procedures” and reiterating that the EU has taken “diplomatic actions to strongly condemn the human rights violations by the Iranian authorities and the repression of protesters by the Iranian authorities in the aftermath of the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody”.

L’NGO Un Watch, the Geneva-based non-governmental organization whose stated mission is ‘to monitor the performance of the United Nations on the basis of its Charter’, disputes Borrell’s line explaining that “the Asian group, to which Iran belongs, has held the position four times in the last six years, denying rotations to several other regional groups.” Iran’s nomination, claims the executive director of the NGO, Hillel Neuer, “can be canceled by a special meeting of the Council before Thursday”. Un Watch’s protest campaign is accompanied by a global petition that has been signed by over 90 thousand people asking the UN to remove Iran’s presidency of the social forum.

“We ask Mr. Borrell to act. It is time for all democracies at the United Nations to stop legitimizing murderous regimes, in violation of the founding principles of the world body, and instead start holding those responsible to account,” explains Neuer. “Tehran’s murderous regime is responsible for a surge in executions, disproportionately applied to minorities, and the oppression of women and girls. The recent death of 16-year-old Armita Geravand, after being attacked on the subway by Iranian morality police for not wearing the compulsory hijab reminds us that this is a cruel regime that does not belong in any UN human rights body, let alone as president.”

For Neuer “it is unimaginable that on Thursday at the United Nations Human Rights Council, the representative of Ayatollah Khamenei will hold the gavel, alongside the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volcker Turk”. “This sends the wrong message at the wrong time, allowing the Islamic Republic of Iran – which sponsors Hamas’ atrocities – to strut its stuff on the international stage as a respected and influential player.”

The Center for Human Rights in Iran (Chri) in May welcomed Bahraini’s nomination, considering it an “outrage” and calling for his immediate withdrawal. “The appointment of an Iranian official to chair a UNHRC body, while the Council is investigating the Islamic Republic’s massacre of hundreds of peaceful protesters, reflects shocking ethical blindness,” said Hadi Ghaemi, director of the CHRI.

The UNHRC Social Forum 2023 will focus on the contribution of science, technology and innovation to the promotion of human rights, including in the context of post-pandemic recovery. “Given the Islamic Republic’s serious human rights violations and its catastrophic and politicized management of the Covid-19 pandemic, in which its refusal to import Western vaccines has cost hundreds of thousands of lives, it is inexplicable that the current president of ‘UNHRC, the Czech ambassador Vaclav Balek choose the Iranian ambassador to the United Nations,’ the CHRI underlined.

