





After days of silence, the government of Iran on Monday (15) “categorically” denied any link with the aggressor who stabbed the British writer Salman Rushdie, author of the book “The Satanic Verses”, in the United States on Friday. , 33 years after Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini’s fatwa sentenced the author to death.

“We categorically deny any relationship between the aggressor and Iran. And no one has the right to accuse the Islamic Republic,” said Naser Kanani, a spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This was Tehran’s first official reaction to the attack on the 75-year-old, which took place in the amphitheater of a cultural center in Chautauqua, New York.

“In this attack, we do not consider anyone other than Salman Rushdie and his supporters worthy of blame and even condemnation,” Kanani said during his weekly news conference in Tehran.

“By insulting the sacred themes of Islam and crossing the red lines of more than 1.5 billion Muslims and all followers of divine religions, Salman Rushdie exposed himself to the wrath and rage of the people,” he added.

Hospitalized with serious injuries after the attack, the British writer is improving, according to his family. He no longer needs the help of breathing apparatus and has begun recovery, said his literary agent Andrew Wylie.

– “Million Revolt” –

Salman Rushdie, who was born in 1947 in India into a family of non-practicing Muslim intellectuals, set fire to part of the Muslim world with the publication in 1988 of “The Satanic Verses”, a book considered blasphemous by the most rigorous, who considered that the work insulted the Quran and Prophet Muhammad.

The founder of the Islamic Republic issued a fatwa in 1989 calling for the death of Rushdie, who had lived for years under police protection.

The fatwa against the writer was never withdrawn and several translators of his work came under attack, including the stabbing that killed his Japanese translator in 1991.

“The anger shown at the time … was not limited to Iran and the Islamic Republic. Millions of people in Arab, Muslim and non-Muslim countries reacted with anger to the work of Salman Rushdie,” said the Iranian diplomacy spokesman.

Kanani considered it “completely contradictory to condemn the action of the aggressor and to absolve the action of the one who insults both sacred and Islamic themes at the same time”.

The attacker, Hadi Matar, is a 24-year-old Lebanese-American youth who was charged with “attempted murder and assault”. He pleaded “not guilty” of the charges.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that the Iranian state media was “celebrating” the attack on the intellectual.

“It is despicable,” he said in a statement.

The ultra-conservative Iranian newspaper Kayhan praised Matar by highlighting “this courageous and duty-conscious man who attacked the vicious and apostate Salman Rushdie”.

Javan, another ultra-conservative newspaper, wrote on Sunday that this is a US plot with the “probable” intention of “spreading Islamophobia in the world”.

In Iran, the issue is delicate. Several people interviewed by AFP in recent days in Tehran declined to comment on the attack on Salman Rushdie, while others celebrated the assault.







