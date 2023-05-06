The judiciary’s website, Mizan Online, stated that “the death sentence against Habib Shaab, known as Habib Asyud, the leader of the Struggle Movement, was carried out on Saturday morning.”

On March 12, the Iranian judiciary confirmed the death sentence against him on charges of “corruption on earth, forming a rebel group, planning and carrying out many terrorist operations.”

Sweden said at the time that “the death penalty is an inhumane punishment that cannot be remedied, and Sweden, along with the rest of the European Union, condemns it in all circumstances,” according to Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström.

The authorities stated that he was “the main person in the terrorist attack at the military parade in September 2018,” in which at least 25 people were killed and 70 injured, including a four-year-old child.

In September 2018, militants disguised as soldiers opened fire at an annual military parade in Ahvaz, the oil-rich capital of Khuzestan.

It leads the people of the “Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahwaz”, which is active in Khuzestan Province in southwestern Iran, and the authorities consider it a “terrorist” organization and hold it responsible for attacks, most notably an explosion that killed about 30 people.

Shaab, who was residing in Sweden, went missing in October 2020 after he went to Istanbul, before he appeared after about a month detained in Iran, according to a tape broadcast on state television at the time.

The trial of Habib Faragallah Shaab, nicknamed Habib Asiud, began in January 2022 on suspicions of “terrorism”, especially “corruption on earth” and others.

On December 6, the Iranian judiciary announced the death penalty for the fiftieth man, according to local media.

Sweden sought to provide him with consular assistance, to no avail, given that Iran does not recognize his dual citizenship.