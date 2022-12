How did you feel about this article?

Majidreza Rahnavard, was sentenced to death on 29 November for stabbing and injuring two security guards and four other people. 🇧🇷 Photo: Youtube reproduction

For the second time in a few days, the Iranian regime carried out the second execution this Monday (12) linked to the demonstrations that shook the country for three months, according to the Mizan News Agency, a news agency linked to the country’s judicial authority.

“Majidreza Rahnavard, who was sentenced to death on November 29 for stabbing and wounding two security guards and four other people,” was publicly executed in Mashhad, according to the agency, which specifies that he was arrested on November 19 while trying to flee. from the country.

The public execution of a second man convicted in connection with the protests is “a blatant attempt to intimidate” Iranians not to “speak out in the streets and demand to live freely”, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said ahead of a meeting of the chancellors of the European Union, recalling that the Twenty-Seven would adopt new sanctions against the Tehran regime.