How did you feel about this article?

Execution of Mohsen Shekari reverberated worldwide: Iranian regime has already issued death sentences against 11 protesters 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE/EPA/TOLGA BOZOGLU

The regime in Iran promoted the first execution related to the protests that started in the country in September due to the death of a young woman by the local Customs Police.

According to information from the agencies Mizan Online and Tasmin, the executed man was named Mohsen Shekari and was allegedly convicted in October of “waging war against God”, for allegedly stabbing a member of the Basij paramilitary group at a protest in Tehran on September 23. He was hanged this Thursday morning (8 local time).

“This execution must be met with the strongest possible terms and international reactions. Otherwise, we will face daily executions of demonstrators who protest for their fundamental human rights,” Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, director of the NGO Iran Human Rights, told CNN.

He added that Shekari had been sentenced without due process and access to a lawyer of his choice, in a “show trial” carried out by the Revolutionary Tribunal.

Iran has been experiencing a wave of demonstrations since the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old girl from the Kurdish city of Saqez who died in September in Tehran after being arrested and beaten by customs police for “inappropriate use” of the hijab, the Islamic headscarf. .

The protests have been violently repressed by the Iranian regime, which led to the opening of an investigation by the United Nations.

According to Iran Human Rights, at least 458 people, including 63 children and 29 women, were killed by security forces in these protests. According to the NGO, the Iranian regime has already issued death sentences against 11 demonstrators.