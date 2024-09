Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei advocates the destruction of Israel | Photo: EFE/EPA/IRAN SUPREME LEADER OFFICE

The Supreme Leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei, appealed this Saturday (28) to Muslims around the world to support Hezbollah, following the recent attacks launched by Israel against the suburbs of Beirut that led to the death of the leader of the terrorist group. Lebanese, Hassan Nasrallah.

“It is obligatory for all Muslims to proudly support the people of Lebanon and Hezbollah with their resources and help them confront the usurping, cruel and evil regime (Israel),” declared Iran’s supreme leader.

Khamenei reacted in this way to this Friday’s Israeli attacks on a residential building in the suburbs of Beirut, where Hezbollah’s headquarters were located, and in which Nasrallah was killed.

“The massacre of defenseless people in Lebanon once again revealed to everyone the ferocity of the Zionist mad dog and demonstrated the shortsightedness and stupid policy of the leaders of the usurping regime,” Iran’s highest official said.

Khamenei warned that the Lebanese people will make the “aggressor and evil enemy” repent, adding that the fate of the region will be decided by the “resistance forces” led by Hezbollah.

Iran, a staunch enemy of Israel, leads the informal Axis of Resistance alliance, made up of Hezbollah, Palestinian Hamas and Yemen’s Houthi rebels, among others.

Tehran supported these allied groups during the almost year-long conflict in the Gaza Strip and accused Israel of committing “war crimes”.

“The terrorist group that governs the Zionist regime has not learned from the year-long criminal war in Gaza and has not understood that the mass murder of women, children and civilians cannot affect the solid structure of the resistance and destroy it,” added Khamenei .

