Iran's supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, is a strong supporter of Hamas and has sought to weaken Israel since the beginning of the regional conflict | Photo: EFE/ Workshop of the Supreme Leader of Iran

The supreme leader of the Iranian fundamentalist regime, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, asked this Tuesday (23) that Islamic countries not only defend a ceasefire in Gaza, but that they cut any type of relationship with Israel.

According to Khamenei, the war in the Middle East against the terrorist group Hamas is “only in the control of the wicked enemy”, referring to Israel. For this reason, Muslim leaders should “cut the vital ties of the 'Zionist regime' and stop all aid and support in order to weaken the enemy.”

Iran's new attacks come at a time when Arab countries are developing a proposal to end the war in the Gaza Strip and successfully free Israeli hostages from the enclave.

The Persian country has intensified its inflammatory speech against Tel Aviv and made a series of threats to the country if the conflict in the Middle East is not ended. On Saturday (20), the Iranian regime said it has the right to respond to Israel “at the appropriate time and place” for the death of five members of the powerful Revolutionary Guard in an attack in Syria.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has the right to respond to the organized terrorism of the false Zionist regime (Israel) at the appropriate time and place,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said in a statement posted on social media. X.

The diplomat guaranteed that the soldiers' deaths “will not be in vain” and called on international organizations and other countries to condemn Israel's “criminal action”.

Kanani accused the Israeli government of having links with the Islamic State (IS) in the region. “Tel Aviv’s ‘murder’ of members of the Revolutionary Guard clearly shows the link between the terrorist regime (Israel) and the Islamic State in the region,” he said.