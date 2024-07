Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the chamber of the US House of Representatives in Washington DC | Photo: EFE/EPA/WILL OLIVER

Iran on Thursday (25) called Benjamin Netanyahu “the criminal prime minister of a fake regime” – referring to Israel – after his speech in the US Congress, a country it criticized for receiving the head of the Israeli government with “applause and whistles”.

“The criminal prime minister of a fake regime is in the arms of his followers after nine months of genocide and infanticide,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani wrote on the social network X after Netanyahu’s speech in Washington on Wednesday.

The Iranian diplomat posted the message accompanied by a video of the Israeli prime minister being applauded in the US Congress and another of scenes of destruction in the Gaza Strip.

“Palestinian children are slaughtered every day by the butcher of Tel Aviv, and in the face of these crimes, the US government and Congress greet him with applause and whistles,” Kanani said.

“The natural rights of Palestinians, including the right to life, security, access to water, food, medicine and treatment, are being violated in the most horrific way in Gaza and the West Bank,” the Iranian representative alleged.

The Tehran diplomat considered that the use of the slogan “human rights” by American and European leaders is “ridiculous”.