Iran’s Ambassador Accuses Israel of ‘Stage’ Following Iranian Missile Reports

The Israeli authorities’ reaction to the missile strike on the Golan Heights is a “performance staged by the occupation regime,” Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon Mojtaba Amani said, as reported by the TV channel Al Mayadeen.

According to him, Tehran does not want a further escalation of the conflict in the Middle East and its expansion to Lebanon in the wake of the strike on the city of Majdal Shams. Amani added that the Iranian authorities do not expect the confrontation to escalate.

“We do not want [войны]since the Islamic Republic of Iran always seeks to reduce tensions in the region,” the diplomatic mission spokesman said. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah was responsible for the shelling of the Golan Heights, which struck the city with an Iranian Falaq-1 missile.

Earlier, Hezbollah explained to the UN the cause of the explosion on the Golan Islands. According to them, the incident was caused by an Israeli air defense missile hitting a football field.