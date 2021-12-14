Iran wants to get guarantees that the United States will completely lift all sanctions against Tehran and will not withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program. This was announced by the Permanent Representative of Iran to the UN Majid Takht-Ravanchi at a meeting of the UN Security Council. He is quoted by TASS…

“It is obvious that Iran must be sure that all sanctions will be lifted, the United States will not withdraw from the JCPOA again and will not violate the procedures specified there and in the resolution. [Совбеза ООН] 2231 “, – said the diplomat following the meeting.

Takht-Ravanch stressed that the Iranian delegation in Vienna is serious and well prepared to interact “meaningfully and constructively” with other parties to the negotiation process. He noted that he hopes to see the same approach from foreign colleagues.

Earlier, US Permanent Representative to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that Washington is ready to lift sanctions from Iran, which run counter to the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan. According to her, US President Joe Biden expressed Washington’s readiness to return to compliance with the terms of the Iranian nuclear deal, provided that Iran behaves in the same way.