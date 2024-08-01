Politician Behmanesh: Attack on Haniyeh was a slap in the face for Iran’s status

Israel’s attack on the head of the Palestinian radical movement Hamas’s politburo, Ismail Haniyeh, was a slap in the face for Iran’s status, said Iranian politician and campaign leader for President Masoud Pezeshkian, Ali Akbar Behmanesh, who quotes The New York Times (NYT).

“This attack was a huge slap in the face to Iran’s status in the region,” the politician said.

Behmanesh added that the attack on Haniyeh, which took place during his stay in Iran, “humiliated the country” and undermined its entire security apparatus. In addition, according to the politician, the incident showed that Tehran “has serious holes in intelligence.”

The publication also quotes an anonymous senior US official as saying that with its attack, Israel not only avenged the Hamas attack of October 7, 2023, but also showed Iranian leaders that they, too, are within striking distance of Israeli troops.

Earlier, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei ordered a strike on Israel in revenge for Haniyeh.

The head of the Hamas politburo died on the night of July 31 as a result of a rocket attack.