The US condemned the attacks, calling them “irresponsible”

The tension continues to grow Middle East. Ballistic missiles from Iran against Iraqi Kurdistan to strike the “Mossad headquarters” in Erbil, which was “destroyed”. In a statement, Iran's Revolutionary Guards claimed responsibility for the action, claiming they had also attacked ISIS bases in northern Syria, considered responsible for the attack in Kerman on January 3rd, which cost the lives of over 90 people. In Erbil, according to the government of Iraqi Kurdistan, which denounced the “crime”, at least four civilians were killed in the raid and six were injured.

“Ballistic missiles have been used to destroy espionage centers and the gathering of anti-Iranian terrorist groups in the region,” the Pasdaran said in a statement, citing the Mossad, Israeli external services and describing the attack as “a response to the recent evil acts of the Zionist regime in martyring the commanders of the 'Igrc and the resistance.' The reference appears to be to the assassination in Syria at Christmas of Iranian general Razi Mousavi, and then to the killings in Lebanon of Hamas number two Saleh al-Arouri and Hezbollah commander Wissam al-Tawil.” We assure our nation that the offensive operations of the Guardians will continue until the last drops of blood of the martyrs are avenged”, is the threat contained in the note.

Shortly after midnight several hearings were heard strong explosions in Erbil and witnesses quoted by the Dpa agency speak of missiles falling near the American consulate under construction in the city. In the latest escalation of hostilities which further risks degenerating into a wider regional conflict, the Pasdaran say they have struck several targets in Erbil with “sites of Iranian opposition groups” in their sights. According to a CNN journalist, a villa belonging to a well-known Kurdish businessman was destroyed and there are reports of victims although it is not clear whether the building was a target. On X, the Kurdish human rights organization Hengaw reported a missile attack from a Pasdaran base in western Iran.

For the Security Council of the Kurdistan region this is a “blatant violation that compromises the sovereignty of the Kurdistan region and Iraq” and the accusation that Iran is using unfounded pretexts to attack Erbil. The Revolutionary Guards also claim to have launched ballistic missiles against bases of “anti-Iran terrorist groups in the occupied territories of Syria” claiming that targets were hit in relation to the Kerman massacre claimed by ISIS. According to the Pasdaran, “several commanders and key elements of terrorism, especially of Daesh, have been identified and eliminated”.

According to a US official quoted by CNN, it was “a series of reckless and imprecise attacks“. “We saw the news, monitored the missiles that fell in northern Iraq and northern Syria – he said – Neither US personnel nor US structures were targeted.” The State Department confirmed to CNN that there were no injuries among American personnel and no damage “to the American consulate in Erbil and to the new consulate compound under construction”.

