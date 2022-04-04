DUBAI (Reuters) – The United States is responsible for pausing talks between Iran and world powers in Vienna on resuming the 2015 nuclear deal, an Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Monday.

“America is responsible for the suspension of these negotiations… an agreement is very close to being reached,” Saeed Khatibzadeh told a weekly news conference.

“Washington should make a political decision to resume the deal,” he said, adding that Iran “will not wait forever.”

The US State Department said on Thursday that a small number of outstanding issues remained in the nuclear talks, adding that the onus to make those decisions rests with Iran.

The Iranian government said there are still outstanding issues, including the US removal of a foreign terrorist organization designation against Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

In addition, Tehran has been pushing for guarantees that any future US presidents do not withdraw from the deal. The extent to which sanctions would be rolled back is another unresolved issue.

Khatibzadeh also said Tehran was ready to resume talks with its main regional rival, Saudi Arabia, if the Saudis showed a willingness to resolve outstanding bilateral issues.

(By Parisa Hafezi)

