Home page World

Of: Lucas Maier, Christian Stör, and Sarah Neumeyer

Split

The alleged attacker Salman Rushdies is in custody. The author’s condition is improving. Iran says it didn’t know about the attack.

Update from Monday, August 15, 9:30 a.m.: Iran has denied any involvement in the knife attack on writer Salman Rushdie. “There is no connection between Iran and the perpetrator,” foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Monday (August 15), like the Iranian news agency isna reported. Rushdie’s work not only offended Iran, but also Muslims worldwide, Kanaani said. “Rushdie himself is responsible for the attack.”

Salman Rushdie at an event in London. The writer is said to be on the mend after the knife attack. © Grant Pollard/Invision/pa

The British-Indian author was attacked by a man at an event in western New York State on Friday (12 August) and has been hospitalized ever since. Rushdie has been persecuted by religious fanatics for decades, but police have not yet confirmed a motive for the attack.

Bombing of Salman Rushdie: Author on the mend

+++ 9.50 p.m.: After the first reports of an improvement in Salman Rushdie’s health became known in the morning, his son now confirms them. As a result of the knife attack, his father was seriously and life-changingly injured, “but his usual combative and defiant sense of humor is intact,” the quoted German Press Agency (DPA) son Zafar Rushdie.

The suspected assassin pleaded not guilty in a court hearing on Saturday (August 13). AFP reported. After the attack sparked widespread outrage in Western countries, Iranian newspapers praised the attack. The ultra-conservative Iranian newspaper praised him as a “brave man” who “ripped open the throat of the vicious” Rushdie with a knife “kayhan” the assassin.

Update from Sunday, August 14, 6 a.m.: Salman Rushdie is said to be on the mend. According to reports, he is no longer artificially ventilated. On Saturday (local time), the British-Indian author was able to speak again, the reported New York Times citing his literary agent Andrew Wylie. Police say the man who attacked the writer on stage in upstate New York is being investigated for second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault. The 24-year-old alleged perpetrator is therefore in custody. There was no further information on a motive for the crime.

Rushdie continued to be treated at a hospital in Erie, in the neighboring state of Pennsylvania, according to US media on Saturday. But his condition seems to have improved somewhat. Fellow writer Aatish Taseer wrote on Twitter that Rushdie was joking. The tweet was apparently later deleted.

Israeli Prime Minister Jair Lapid also blamed Iran’s leadership for the attack. The incident was “the result of decades of incitement led by the extremist regime in Tehran,” Lapid wrote on Twitter on Saturday night. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) said: “Anyone who justifies this assassination attempt is spreading nothing but hatred and extremism. Anyone who believes in peaceful coexistence must oppose this clearly and consistently.”

Attack on Salman Rushdie: Police announce details of the alleged perpetrator

+++ 11 p.m.: After the knife attack on the 75-year-old resistant writer Salman Rushdie in the USA, the police have released more details about the perpetrator. Accordingly, it is said to be a 24-year-old man from Fairfield in the state of New Jersey, which is close to New York. The identity was also published (the editors refrain from naming). Against the man is reported by the news Agency AFP reportedly being investigated for attempted murder.

The alleged perpetrator is said to be “born and raised in the United States”. However, the man’s family is said to be originally from Lebanon. The divorced father is said to be loud AFP still there. This could be relevant to the motive for the crime, which has so far been considered unclear, in that Lebanon is said to have close ties to Iran.

Attack on Salman Rushdie: Olaf Scholz condemns the attack

The then Iranian revolutionary leader Khomeini had sentenced the victim of his time, Salman Rushdie, to death. “Iran has so far represented its interests in Lebanon with determination and success,” she said German wave the links between Iran and Lebanon. Even referred to as a “de facto province of Iran”. Rami DabbasLebanon in a news agency article Israel today.

The Chancellor paid tribute to his fearless commitment to freedom of expression Olaf Scholz (SPD) and spoke of a “disgusting act”. Also the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson meanwhile condemned the attack, like AFP writes. A wave of condemnation had already swept through the ranks of political dignitaries in Europe and the United States.

+++ 1.25 p.m.: The writer Salman Rushdie actually wanted to talk about persecuted artists in the USA. But suddenly he was the victim of a brutal attack on the open stage. A 24-year-old stabbed the 75-year-old several times, seriously injuring him. Rushdie was taken to hospital, operated on and was put on a ventilator, according to his manager Andrew Wylie. There was initially no new information about his condition early on Saturday.

The attack sparked global outrage. “This act of violence is appalling,” said National Security Adviser Jack Sullivan, according to a White House statement. UN Secretary-General António Guterres also reacted with horror to the attack. US Senator and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer wrote on Twitter that the act was an “attack on freedom of speech and thought.” French President Emmanuel Macron wrote that Rushdie was met with “hatred and barbarism”. German writer Günter Wallraff, who hid Rushdie in his home in Cologne-Ehrenfeld in 1993, said the news was “of course a blow to me”.

Attack on Salman Rushdie: Background still unclear

Update from Saturday, August 13, 06:05: According to his manager, the writer is on a ventilator after the attack on Salman Rushdie. “The news is not good,” wrote Andrew Wylie on Friday evening (local time), according to the New York Times. The 75-year-old cannot speak and will likely lose an eye. Nerves in his arm were severed and his liver was damaged.

According to police, the young man stormed the stage at the event, which was attended by hundreds of people, around 11 a.m. local time (5 p.m. CEST) and stabbed Rushdie. “Several event staff and spectators fell on the suspect and took him to the ground,” a spokesman said. A police officer then arrested the 24-year-old. Meanwhile, Rushdie was treated by a doctor from the audience until paramedics arrived and the author was eventually taken to a clinic by helicopter.

There were initially no details about the background to the attack. It was initially unclear whether this was related to a decades-old fatwa. Rushdie was sentenced to death more than 30 years ago: Because of his work “The Satanic Verses” from 1988, the then Iranian revolutionary leader Ayatollah Khomeini published the religious legal document that called for the author to be killed. Some Muslims felt their religious sensibilities were offended by the work.

Salman Rushdie injured in the neck in an attack

+++ 6.34 p.m.: World-renowned author Salman Rushdie has been injured in an attack on a stage in upstate New York. The 75-year-old writer was taken to a nearby hospital by helicopter. “Nothing is known about his condition,” the New York City Police Department said. At 11 a.m. local time, 5 p.m. BST, “the male suspect ran onto the stage and attacked Rushdie and an interviewer,” it said. The attacker was arrested.

the New York Times quoted a witness: “There was only one attacker”. And further: “He was dressed in black. He was wearing a loose black garment. He ran towards him at lightning speed.”

Update from Friday, August 12, 6:27 p.m.: Author Salman Rushdie is on a stage during a lecture in Chautauqua, United States been attacked with a knife. According to police, he was injured in the attack in the neck. The perpetrator was arrested on Friday in the event hall in the US state of New York, the New York police said.

First report from Friday, August 12: Chautauqua – Author Salman Rushdie has been attacked on a stage in upstate New York. According to the AFP news agency, the police confirmed a knife attack on the spot, but initially did not provide any information on the identity of the victim.

Police and emergency services were called to the event venue in Chautauqua in western New York State, the police confirmed to the German Press Agency.

Author Salman Rushdie attacked on stage in New York

Because of his work “The Satanic Verses” (1988) was once fatwaed to Rushdie been asked to kill him. Some Muslims felt their religious sensibilities were offended by the work. Iran’s revolutionary leader Ayatollah Khomeini issued an Islamic legal opinion calling for the killing of Rushdie and everyone involved in distributing the book. A Japanese translator was later actually killed. Rushdie had to go into hiding and was given police protection.

Rushdie was born in the year of Indian independence in 1947 in the metropolis of Mumbai (then Bombay). He later studied history at King’s College, Cambridge. He had his breakthrough as an author with the book “Midnight’s Children” (“Midnight’s Children”), which won the prestigious Booker Prize in 1981. (sne/lm/cs with dpa/AFP)