Washington.- U.S. intelligence officials said Monday that Iran was responsible for a cyberattack on Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. It was the first U.S. government claim of responsibility for a hack that the Republican candidate had previously linked to Tehran.

The FBI and other federal agencies said Iran perceived this year’s presidential election to be particularly momentous and, through the hacking operation and other activities, was determined to interfere in American politics and “sow discord and undermine confidence in our democratic institutions.”

“We have seen increasingly aggressive Iranian activity during this election cycle, specifically involving influence operations targeting the American people and cyber operations against presidential campaigns,” the FBI, the National Intelligence Directorate office and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) said in a joint statement.

According to the statement, Iranian hackers have “attempted to gain access to individuals with direct access to the presidential campaigns of both political parties.” The FBI has been investigating the attempts to break into the campaign of Democrat Kamala Harris.