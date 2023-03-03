The Frenchman Benjamin Briere, detained in Iran since May 2020 and sentenced to eight years in prison for espionage, was “acquitted of all charges” in mid-February, but remains in prison, his family and lawyer announced Thursday. It is an “incredible situation” for his family.

After the verdict of acquittal, the court ordered on February 17 “his immediate release,” but the Frenchman, on a hunger strike since January 28, “has not been released by the Revolutionary Guard, which keeps him imprisoned,” he declared. his French lawyer Philippe Valent.

“Unheard of psychological violence”

“At the last moment he was blocked in extremis” and remains imprisoned in the Vakilabad prison in Mashad, in northeastern Iran, Me Valent explained, denouncing “unheard of psychological violence” towards Benjamin Brière and his family.

“We demand the Iranian regime to respect the decisions of the courts,” he added.

A group of people protest in Paris on January 8, 2022 against the imprisonment of the French citizen in Iran, Benjamin Brière, detained while visiting the country as a tourist in 2020. © Adrienne Surprenant, AP

“We are completely incomprehensible,” said Blandine Brière, the prisoner’s sister, who was able to speak with him last Sunday. “He is in an emotional moment,” she said, explaining that the family had not made the court decision public in the hope that the situation would be resolved.

Benjamin Brière, who has always presented himself as a tourist, was arrested in May 2020 for taking “photographs of prohibited areas” with a recreational drone in a natural park.

In total, six French are detained in Iran. The seventh, researcher Fariba Adelkhah, was released on February 10 after three and a half years in prison, but she does not know if she has regained all her rights, including the right to leave Iran.

France has spent months denouncing the “hostage diplomacy” of the Iranian regime. French President Emmanuel Macron has also echoed the demands for the release of his citizens.

with AFP

This article was adapted from its original in French