This Friday, the director of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Ali Akbar Salehi, confirmed that his country began to enrich uranium to 60%, the highest level so far. Tehran seeks to push for the withdrawal of US sanctions against it, but makes negotiations in Vienna aimed at saving the 2015 nuclear deal even more difficult.

“Young Iranian scientists and believers in God achieved a 60% enriched uranium product (…) I congratulate the brave nation of Iran for this success. The country’s willpower is miraculous and can defuse any conspiracy,” said Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, Speaker of the Iranian Parliament.

According to a senior Hasan Rouhani government official, just a few grams of uranium gas, per hour, would be enriched to 60% purity and at a much slower rate than Tehran could produce.

The director of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Ali Akbar Salehi, said that the centrifuges now produce 9 grams per hour, although they would drop to 5 grams by the same period in the coming days.

“Any level of enrichment we want is within our reach at this time and we can do it anytime we want,” Salehi said.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during a 2015 visit to the nuclear plant in Bushehr, Iran. © Mohammad Berno / via Iranian presidency / AFP

But this is the highest level confirmed by the Islamic Republic and is much higher than the 3.67% allowed by the nuclear Agreement that it signed in 2015 with the Government of then US President Barack Obama and other powers such as France, Germany, China, Russia. and the UK.

Iran had already exceeded the limit. Initially at 4.5% and last January at 20%, in retaliation for the withdrawal of the United States from the pact in 2018, promoted by Donald Trump, and the subsequent reimposition of sanctions against his Government.

Negotiators of the nuclear Agreement in Vienna return to their countries

Tehran’s new move complicates negotiations in Vienna, Austria, aimed at Iran to resume the commitments it made with the nuclear pact and Washington to withdraw sanctions.

After the confirmation of the new level of enrichment of Uranium, an official of the European Union, quoted by Reuters, assured that the negotiating teams of the two countries will return to their countries to hold discussions with their governments on how to save the Agreement.

“We have this (Iranian) decision to opt for a 60% enrichment. Obviously this does not facilitate the negotiation (…) I think that the two most relevant delegations will return home to receive more precise instructions and then I do not know when we will resume,” said the EU official, a bloc that, together with representatives of the other signatory countries, mediate in the talks, as the Rouhani Administration refused to hold direct dialogues with the United States.

Iran insists that its decision is due to a sabotage it suffered at its Natanz nuclear plant last Sunday, of which it accuses Israel.

The Israeli press, citing anonymous intelligence sources, has reported that the Mossad spy service is behind this attack. However, his government has not confirmed this. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that he will not allow Tehran to obtain a nuclear weapon.

The Islamic Republic is also likely to seek to put greater pressure on the Joe Biden government to expedite the withdrawal of sanctions, especially weeks after Iran flatly rejected its phasing out and instead demanded a full and simultaneous withdrawal. Biden has vowed to return his nation to the Accord, but warns that he will do so if his counterpart stops violating the pact.

Despite the complications, Tehran still leaves the door open to the possibility of reducing uranium enrichment if it so wishes.

