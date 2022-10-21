Iran | BBC source: Iranian athlete pressured to apologize for taking part in climbing competition without hijab

According to the source, Elnaz Rekabi was arrested at the premises of the Iranian Olympic Committee and later placed under house arrest.

IRANIAN climber Elnaz Rekabi received a hero’s welcome in her home country after climbing at the Asian Championships in South Korea without a hijab.

Read more: The Iranian woman who competed without a headscarf received a hero’s welcome at the airport

Later, Rekabi said that the scarf fell off her head by accident, but the message is suspected to have been sent by the Iranian authorities.

The British broadcasting company BBC had previously reported, citing its sources, that the Iranian authorities had confiscated Rekab’s passport and phone before the team left Seoul.

Read more: A disturbing message was published on the Instagram account of the Iranian climber who defied the law

BBC tells about doubts more based on information from the source of its Persian language service. According to the source, the Iranian authorities had threatened to confiscate Rekab’s family’s property if she did not say that climbing without a hijab was the result of an accident.

Rekabi also arrived at the airport on Wednesday without a scarf in a black cap. The next day, he met Iran’s sports minister wearing the same clothes, which, according to the BBC, raised suspicions that Rekabi had not made it home the day before.

According to a BBC source, Rekabi would have been detained on Wednesday in the building of the Iranian Olympic Committee until he met with the minister and that now the sportsmen would have been placed under house arrest. According to the authorities, Rekabi is at home because he “needs rest.”

Iran often requires that athletes participating in international games leave a “pledge” to ensure their return to the country.

According to the BBC, Rekab’s pledge would have been a check worth 35,000 dollars (nearly 35,500 euros) and permission for the Iranian Mountaineering Association to sell his parents’ property.

British newspaper of The Guardian according to the New York-based human rights organization Center for Human Rights in Iran has demanded that the International Sport Climbing Federation do more to protect Rekab and other Iranian athletes.

Iranian Olympic medalist Kimia Alizadeh left Iran in January 2020. Alizadeh said she no longer wanted to participate in “hypocrisy, lies, injustice and flattery,” and said she was “one of the millions of oppressed women in Iran.”

in Iran has been shown widely for weeks after the 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini died after being arrested by Iran’s “morality police” for improperly wearing a hijab.

Iranian female athletes are always required to wear a hijab in competitions abroad, and Rekabi’s gesture has generally been seen as a protest.