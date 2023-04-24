Iranian authorities announced on Monday (24) that women who do not wear a headscarf will be banned from museums and historic sites, a new step to reimpose the use of this garment.

The head of the country’s General Directorate of Museums, Morteza Adibzadeh, announced the new ban “to protect public safety and cultural affairs”, according to the newspaper “Etemad”.

In this way, women who do not cover themselves with a veil will not be able to enter the National Museum of Iran, in the capital, or visit monuments such as the famous Persepolis.

In recent weeks, images of young women without veils making the victory gesture in front of the tomb of King Cyrus II the Great, from the 11th century BC, near the ruins of Persepolis, have spread on social networks.

Many Iranian women have stopped wearing the mandatory Islamic headscarf in protest and civil disobedience since Mahsa Amini was killed in September last year after being arrested for incorrectly wearing the hijab.

Amini’s death provoked strong protests across the country calling for the end of the Islamic Republic, mainly by young people and women chanting “woman, life, freedom”, which disappeared after a strong state repression that resulted in 500 deaths.

The museum ban is the latest announced measure to reimpose the wearing of the hijab, a mandatory garment in the Islamic country since 1983.

Iranian police began targeting women who do not cover up on April 15, using cameras to identify them and threatening to close businesses that serve non-hijab citizens.

Authorities announced last week that they had closed 155 businesses for failing to comply with headscarf laws and also sent text messages to 3,500 women for failing to wear mandatory Islamic dress.

The law punishes women who fail to veil themselves with fines and up to two months in prison, but authorities are also considering other options, such as deprivation of banking services.

Earlier this month, the Ministries of Education and Health announced that female students who do not wear a headscarf will not be allowed to attend universities or colleges. Despite all this, many women continue to walk uncovered in the streets of Tehran.