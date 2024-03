Image of Narges Mohammadi is projected at a hotel in Oslo, Norway, during the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to the activist's children | Photo: EFE/EPA/HANNA JOHRE

Iranian authorities did not allow Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi, who is imprisoned in her country, to attend the funeral of her father, who died two days ago and was buried this Thursday (29) in Tehran.

“Narges Mohammadi was denied the opportunity to attend the ceremony and say a final goodbye to her father,” said a statement posted by her family on Instagram.

Karim Mohammadi was buried this morning at the Behesht Zahra cemetery, in the Iranian capital, after passing away two days ago, according to the post on the social network.

Authorities also did not allow Mohammadi to speak to his family by phone when his father died on Tuesday at age 92.

The 51-year-old activist has served a ten-year sentence in Evin Prison, in Tehran, since November 2021.

Despite being behind bars, Mohammadi continues to exercise his activism and in recent days defended a boycott of next Friday's parliamentary elections, something he considered “a moral obligation for Iranians who love freedom and seek justice”.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee last year awarded the prize to Mohammadi for “her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and the promotion of human rights and freedom for all.”

The award was presented to her children on December 10, at a ceremony in Oslo, in which the activist asked, through them, for international support to end an Iranian regime “at its lowest level of legitimacy and popular support”.