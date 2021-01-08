While rich countries queue up to buy vaccines from pharmaceutical companies Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, Iran banned their importation and the Iranian Red Crescent canceled an order for 150,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech. The order came from Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who in a televised speech to the nation on Friday questioned the quality of drugs from US laboratories and declared that “if your Pfizer factory can produce any vaccine, let them consume it themselves first. so that in 24 hours they do not have 4,000 deaths. The same goes for the UK. ‘ For Khamenei, these are drugs “that do not deserve our confidence.”

Iran is the country most affected by the Middle East coronavirus and since March it has registered 1,268,263 infections and 55,993 deaths, according to official data. Local researchers are working on a vaccine in cooperation with Cuba and at the end of December the first phase of the clinical trial began. As with Pfizer’s, the Iranian vaccine, which is called COV Iran Barkat and is produced by pharmaceutical company Shifa Pharmed, is supplied in two doses fourteen days apart.

Until the COV Iran Barkat is available, the Islamic republic will resort to vaccines from Russia and China, as well as the quota that corresponds to it within the Covax program of the World Health Organization (WHO). The Red Crescent was the first body affected by the orders from the leadership and the organization’s spokesman, Mohammad Hassan Ghosian, assured that “we will act according to what the Leader says because he is the person who can distinguish between good and the bad on all issues, including the importation of vaccines against the coronavirus.

Attack on Iran



Pending the departure of Donald Trump from the White House, the relationship between Washington and Tehran is going through its worst moments. The decision on vaccines also has a political component at a time when the Islamic Republic is suffering the sanctions imposed by Trump, which prohibit it from selling oil and have plunged it into a serious economic crisis.

Iranians are confident that Joe Biden will return to the nuclear deal signed in 2015 and remove the punishments. Only in this way would the Islamic Republic once again respect the points of the agreement and reverse the steps it has taken recently and that have led it to enrich uranium to 20%, a level far removed from the 3.67% agreed.

According to Saudi media, from Israel and Saudi Arabia they would be pressuring Trump to launch an attack against Iran’s atomic program before leaving power. Following the Trump supporters’ assault on the Capitol, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke with the Chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff to take “precautions to prevent an unstable president from initiating military hostilities or accessing the codes and order a nuclear attack.

Chinese cities confined



Meanwhile, the pandemic does not rest in the world. The Chinese government on Friday confined two cities south of Beijing in which it suspended transport and prohibited the departure of millions of residents, in an attempt to prevent the largest outbreak of covid-19 in the country in six months. In the last week, 127 new cases of covid were registered in Hebei province, in addition to another 183 asymptomatic infections.

Most of the infections were detected in Shijiazhuang, a city that, with its periphery, has eleven million inhabitants. Also in the neighboring city of Xingtai, where seven million people live, nine cases were recorded. Shijiazhuang and Xingtai residents are prohibited from going out unless absolutely necessary.

In the same vein, the Beijing authorities have directly banned the celebrations for the New Year, which this year falls on February 12.