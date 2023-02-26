Iranian Foreign Ministry supports China’s plan for a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine

The Iranian Foreign Ministry announced the support of the Islamic Republic of China’s plan for a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, reports TASS.

“The time has come to step up real diplomacy to end the conflict and actions that fuel war, including baseless accusations against other countries and unilateral sanctions,” the message said.

The department stressed that they support China’s peace plan and are committed to a diplomatic solution to disputes between countries. It is noted that Tehran is ready to take part in the peaceful settlement of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, as well as other issues that will help make people’s lives easier.

Earlier, High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell commented on China’s plan for a settlement in Ukraine. He noted that the political bloc will study the document, but already now he believes that it lacks important positions.