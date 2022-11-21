Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) launched airstrikes against the headquarters of “dissident groups” in Iraqi Kurdistan. Tehran argued that the assault was carried out to protect the security of its borders. The Kurdish authorities condemned what happened as an unjustified aggression.

Kurds under crossfire from Iran and Turkey.

The tension grows after the Iranian Revolutionary Guards bombed the bases of those opponents in Iraqi Kurdistan.

Tehran admitted the onslaught of the last few hours, pointing out that it targeted groups with drones and missiles that it described as “dissidents” in northern Iraq.

In addition, the Islamic republic justified the actions, indicating that they are necessary to “protect” its borders.

Last week, during a visit to Baghdad, the commander of the Iranian Quds Force, Esmail Ghaani, had threatened with a military operation by land in northern Iraq if the Army of that country does not fortify the border between the two countries, to suppress Kurdish opposition groups.

Likewise, the branch of the Iranian Armed Forces stressed that the recent assaults were aimed at destroying sites that were partially destroyed in previous attacks.

#UPDATE Iran has launched strikes against Kurdish opposition groups based in Iraq, Iraqi Kurdistan officials say, the second such attack in a week. The Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI) says Iran targeted it with missiles and suicide drones pic.twitter.com/rpubbULW2Y — AFP News Agency (@AFP) November 21, 2022



The Revolutionary Guard has carried out continuous attacks on installations of the Iranian Kurdish militant opposition, in northern Iraq, since the death of the young Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, which occurred on September 16 and sparked riots throughout the country.

Although the death of the 22-year-old woman was recorded after being in the custody of the controversial Morale Police, who arrested her for not wearing the hijab “correctly”, the Ebrahim Raisi Administration blames the opposition movement for promoting the unrest.

For its part, the government of the Kurdish autonomous region in Iraq condemned the assaults, which it described as “unjustified.”

Iraq condemns Iranian and Turkish attacks on its territory

In the last few hours, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry criticized both the hostilities of Iran and Turkey against the Kurds in their territory.

“The repeated attacks carried out by Iranian and Turkish forces with missiles and drones in the Kurdistan region are a violation of Iraq’s sovereignty,” the ministry said in a statement.

Smoke is seen in one of the Kurdish-controlled areas after being shelled by Turkish-backed fighters. Image taken from a position in Jarablus, in the northern part of Aleppo province, Syria, on November 21, 2022. © Bakr Alkasem/AFP

The onslaught by Iranian forces comes just after Turkish aviation launched a series of airstrikes on Sunday, November 20, against Kurdish militant bases in both northern Syria and Iraq.

Ankara assured that it was a measure of retaliation for the attack on a busy street in Istanbul, which took place on November 13 and left six people dead.

However, the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), considered by Ankara to be a Kurdish guerrilla in Turkey, rejects any participation in the terrorist attack for which it is accused.

Kurdish authorities accuse Iran of hitting refugee camps

In a statement, the Kurdish group said that surface-to-surface missiles and drones launched by Iran hit both its bases and associated refugee camps in Koya and Jejnikan, as well as a hospital in Koya.

Likewise, Mohammed Nazif Qaderi, a prominent member of the group exiled in Iraq, pointed out that a member of the Iranian Kurdistan Democratic Party died during the attacks.

Some Kurdish groups have been locked in a low-intensity conflict with Tehran since Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution. Many of their members have gone into exile in neighboring Iraq, where they have established bases.

Tehran, meanwhile, alleges that these movements incite protests against the Iranian government and smuggle weapons into the country, something Kurdish groups have denied. The Islamic republic has not presented evidence to support its accusations.

With Reuters, AP and EFE