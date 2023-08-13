Two men broke into the famous Shiite shrine of Shah Cheragh in Shiraz, Iran, opening fire. “Four people have so far been killed following a terrorist attack by two gunmen on the holy shrine of Shah Cheragh,” the official IRNA news agency reported. According to the Tasnim agency, there are several injured. One of the suspected assailants was arrested while the other fled, according to the Tasnim news agency.

The mausoleum of Shah Cherag had been the target of another bombing, on 26 October 2022, in which 13 people were killed and 30 others were injured. At the time, the attack had been claimed by ISIS and had added pressure on the Iranian government, which for over a month had been grappling with the vast street protests following the death of Mahsa Amini. For the October bombing, two men were convicted and executed. Iranian authorities then denounced the involvement of “other countries” and reported the arrest of 26 “Takfiri terrorists” from Afghanistan, Azerbaijan and Tajikistan in connection with the attack. In Shia-dominated Iran, the term takfiri generally refers to jihadists or followers of radical Sunni Islam.